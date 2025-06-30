Interfax-Ukraine
17:39 30.06.2025

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

Attorney-at-law of MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Holovan said the appellate court confirmed the decision of Vinnytsia District Administrative Court that the refusal to allow the politician to cross the border is illegal, the political force said on its website on Monday.

"On June 27, 2025, the Seventh Appellate Administrative Court rejected the appeal filed by the sixth Volyn Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, military unit 9971, and upheld the decision of Vinnytsia District Administrative Court of March 20, 2025," Holovan said.

He is convinced that border guard service officials "violated the law and must be held accountable."

The lawyer said the illegality of the decisions to deny Poroshenko the right to cross the border has been established by numerous court decisions. "By the decision of Vinnytsia District Administrative Court of March 20, 2025 in case 120/683/25, the claim of Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko against the sixth Volyn Border Detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (military unit 9971) was upheld. Decision of the head of the border service inspectors department (type A) of the border guard service department 'Ambuk' of the sixth Volyn Border Detachment of January 16, 2025 No. 113 on the refusal to cross the state border was recognized as unlawful and annulled," Holovan said.

He believes that the violation of the law could not have occurred without the intervention of the chairman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine. "We will demand responsibility for all those involved. Including those who give orders to the leadership of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine," Holovan said.

As reported, Poroshenko, stated from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada in January, that he has been illegally denied exit from the Ukrainian border when he was heading to a meeting with the leaders of the European People's Party in Brussels. In response to Poroshenko's statement, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk confirmed that Poroshenko did indeed have a signed travel order to the meeting of the Political Assembly of the European People's Party, which was held on January 13-14 in Brussels. The travel order was signed for the period from January 11 (departure) to January 15 (return). Holovan then announced that he would appeal the border guards' refusal to allow Poroshenko to leave the country in court.

