Ukrnafta completes rebranding of former Shell fuel stations

Ukraine's largest fuel retail network, UKRNAFTA, has completed the rebranding of filling stations previously operating under the Shell brand, marking an important milestone for the company and the development of its retail infrastructure.

"The completion of the Shell rebranding is another important step in building a modern, efficient, and competitive UKRNAFTA network," JSC Ukrnafta said in a press release on Friday.

The stations underwent a full rebranding, including interior and exterior upgrades, visual identity, retail space layout, and zoning. All fuel stations were brought in line with unified UKRNAFTA standards for planograms, product placement, service processes, and category management. The customer journey was unified, coffee and food zones were relaunched, and service standards were standardized, among other improvements.

"Today, all 663 UKRNAFTA filling stations operate as a single operational system — the largest fuel retail network in Ukraine," the company said.

Ukrnafta also significantly strengthened its presence along key highways, in Kyiv, and in strategically important regions.

According to the company, stations that underwent transformation from Shell to UKRNAFTA are already demonstrating growth in fuel sales and significant increases in non-fuel categories, such as food, coffee, and non-food items.

"Today, UKRNAFTA is the fastest-growing fuel station network in the country: it is already among the top three by fuel sales and is moving toward leadership positions," the statement said.

Full standardization makes the retail business more structured and predictable in terms of operations and financial performance, the company added.

As reported, in January 2025 the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine granted Ukrnafta permission to acquire more than 50% of the shares of Alliance Holding LLC, which operates the Shell fuel station network in Ukraine.

The joint venture between Shell and the Russian Alliance Group of Musa Bazhaev, which managed the fuel station network in Ukraine, began operations in August 2007. Shell held a 51% stake, while Alliance owned 49%. Alliance contributed approximately 150 filling stations to the joint venture, while Shell contributed cash, licenses, and the brand.

In 2014, it became known that sanctioned Russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov had purchased Bazhaev's oil assets. In June 2022, he was placed under European Union sanctions, and in October 2022 under Ukrainian sanctions.

In October 2023, Ukraine's Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court seeking to recover Khudainatov's assets in favor of the state. As a result of court proceedings, 49% of Alliance Holding was confiscated by the state. In April 2024, this stake was transferred to the State Property Fund.

In November 2024, Overseas Investments, part of the Shell group of energy and petrochemical companies, registered ownership of 51% of Alliance Holding's charter capital in accordance with a ruling by the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil producer and operates the country's largest national fueling-station network under the UKRNAFTA brand. In 2024 the company took management of Glusco assets, and in 2025 it completed the acquisition of Shell's network in Ukraine. In total it operates 663 filling stations.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to restore operations and modernize the format of its service stations. Since February 2023 it has issued its own fuel vouchers and NAFTACard cards, distributed to legal entities and individuals via Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is the state-owned NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share stake. In November 2022 the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's office decided to transfer to the state the corporate rights of the company that previously belonged to private owners; those rights are now managed by the Ministry of Defense.