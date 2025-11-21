Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has welcomed the US proposal for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and said Europe had "lost its direction again."

"President Trump's peace initiative has gained new momentum. There is a 28-point peace plan on the table, the American delegation is in Kyiv, and expectations are high all over the world. The American president is a persistent, extraordinary politician. If he had been president at that time, the war would never have started. It is clear that when he decides something, he does not back down, and he has undoubtedly decided to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Obrán said on X.

"Meanwhile, Brussels has lost its direction again. While Washington is negotiating peace, the President of the Commission is busy figuring out how to provide even more money for Ukraine and financing the war. We Hungarians have something to say about this. The moment of truth has come. Or rather, it has come for the Brussels leadership," he added.