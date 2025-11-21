Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:26 21.11.2025

Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban

1 min read
Washington negotiates peace, Europe loses its way - PM Orban
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has welcomed the US proposal for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine and said Europe had "lost its direction again."

"President Trump's peace initiative has gained new momentum. There is a 28-point peace plan on the table, the American delegation is in Kyiv, and expectations are high all over the world. The American president is a persistent, extraordinary politician. If he had been president at that time, the war would never have started. It is clear that when he decides something, he does not back down, and he has undoubtedly decided to put an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war," Obrán said on X.

"Meanwhile, Brussels has lost its direction again. While Washington is negotiating peace, the President of the Commission is busy figuring out how to provide even more money for Ukraine and financing the war. We Hungarians have something to say about this. The moment of truth has come. Or rather, it has come for the Brussels leadership," he added.

Tags: #orban

MORE ABOUT

20:07 07.11.2025
Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

Orban at meeting with Trump: War in Ukraine is 'most important issue for us'

16:48 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

16:17 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

20:23 27.10.2025
Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

11:07 22.10.2025
Orban still prepping for Putin-Trump summit in Budapest

Orban still prepping for Putin-Trump summit in Budapest

20:36 21.10.2025
Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

09:28 17.10.2025
Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

21:01 16.10.2025
Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

11:03 09.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban seeking to boost his party's rating by blocking Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Orban seeking to boost his party's rating by blocking Ukraine

15:17 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

Zelenskyy: Orban will go down in history as the only PM who hindered Ukraine's accession to the EU

HOT NEWS

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Death toll from Ternopil attack grows to 27: Woman's body recovered from the rubble

Zelenskyy after meeting with US Army Secretary: Ukraine, USA to work on points of plan to end war

Zelenskyy hopes to discuss existing diplomatic opportunities with Trump in coming days – President’s Office

LATEST

Ministry of Economy expects record revenues from privatization over past 10 years

Any peace with Russia must have Ukraine's consent – PM Starmer

Finnish president urges coordinated response to Trump peace plan

В Украине состоялась первая церемония вручения национальной награды "Семья для каждого ребенка. Better Care Awards"

Umerov denies reports about his approval USA-Russia peace plan

Ukraine repels 161 Russian attacks over day

Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel to develop economic cooperation – media

EU announces call for project proposals to support civil society in Ukraine for EUR 17 mln

Ukraine not considering changing borders during possible new negotiations with Russia — Ambassador Stefanishyna

Russia loses 83 soldiers on Pokrovsk axis - General Staff

AD
AD