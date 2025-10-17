Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:28 17.10.2025

Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

1 min read
Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, shortly after US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Putin on Thursday, announced that Budapest was already preparing for their meeting, writing on Platform X.

“I just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. Preparations for the USA-Russia peace summit are underway. Hungary is the island of PEACE!” Orban said on X.

Tags: #orban #trump

MORE ABOUT

10:38 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

10:06 17.10.2025
Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

Zelenskyy-Trump meeting scheduled for 20:00 Kyiv time

09:09 17.10.2025
Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

Trump eyes Putin meeting in Hungary within two weeks

21:01 16.10.2025
Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

Orban confirms he is ready to host Trump-Putin meeting

18:48 16.10.2025
Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

17:49 16.10.2025
Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

Trump and Putin to hold phone talk on Thurs – media

09:11 16.10.2025
Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

Trump to discuss Zelenskyy's plan to go on offensive against Russia

21:15 15.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

Zelenskyy: Meeting agenda with Trump is very meaningful

10:02 14.10.2025
German FM calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine

German FM calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine

09:03 14.10.2025
German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

German chancellor urges Trump to convince Putin to end war - media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We expect from our meeting with Trump that momentum that succeeded in Middle East will help end Russia's war against Ukraine

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Ukrenergo applies emergency shutdowns in all regions of Ukraine

Trump announces start of conversation with Putin, to report contents

LATEST

AFU: 35 out of 70 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, with hits recorded at 10 locations

General Staff records 178 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Emergency power outages in Kyiv, several regions – DTEK, regional energy company

Zelenskyy: Security can be guaranteed if agreements, particularly in Washington, are implemented

Zelenskyy meets with Raytheon to bolster Ukraine's air defense

Trump agrees to meet with Putin in Budapest to discuss ending the war in Ukraine

Azov shows footage of repelling massive mechanized enemy attack on Dobropillia

Trump finishes his talk with Putin, calling it ‘good and productive’

Ukrainian Defense Minister arrives in Luxembourg

Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington

AD
AD