Orban says preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Hungary already underway

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/orbanviktor

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, shortly after US President Donald Trump’s phone call with Putin on Thursday, announced that Budapest was already preparing for their meeting, writing on Platform X.

“I just got off the phone with President Donald Trump. Preparations for the USA-Russia peace summit are underway. Hungary is the island of PEACE!” Orban said on X.