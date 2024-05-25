Central Asian countries afraid to take part in Peace Summit due to fear of Kremlin – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that some Central Asian countries are afraid to take part in the upcoming Peace Summit due to fear of the Kremlin.

As Zelenskyy noted in an interview with Central Asian media journalists, "today, none of your countries can have either a military or strategic alliance with Putin."

"You are all under attack 100%. Today, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other structures are an opportunity to influence your countries. Your countries today do not influence the policies of the Kremlin and Russia. Russia is larger, economically and militarily it is stronger than your countries. And this is always for them maximum opportunity to limit your independence," he said.

"Therefore, I believe that your states have ties at the level of leaders with Russia precisely because they are trying to balance. They are afraid of Putin," the president said.

However, as he noted, this is not just an example of countries in Central Asia or the Global South. This, he said, trend has been observed throughout the world for a long time.

"Everyone found a balance with the Russians, with their policies – economic, military, and so on, so as not to awaken the beast. But the fact is that the beast does not ask anyone: it wakes up when it wants," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, speaking about the leaders of the Central Asian states, the President of Ukraine expressed the conviction that they are more [leaning] in the Russian direction because of fear of the Kremlin.

"Here's an example: we are doing the Peace Summit, some first steps. They are like the first steps of a small child – very unstable, but it is crucial that they are supported. These are the right steps, they are definitely forward, they are definitely towards peace. They are definitely not to war. We invite leaders, absolutely freely, and all the leaders who did not sit at the same table before. Some imposed sanctions, others did not. We invited everyone, including leaders [of countries of Central Asia]. We want to see everyone at this summit. What's scary here? The only thing that's scary is that Putin won't be there. Everyone. tanks on one of the countries of Central Asia? Because of this, it's not enough. Then tell me, what are those who don't join afraid of losing something? They're afraid of losing even the relationships they have with today's Kremlin war," Zelenskyy said.

He also said "the economy, sanctions – where your countries or political leaders balance – will not give anything."

"What will they win? Money? Well, today it's there, tomorrow it's gone. The day after tomorrow you found some kind of energy alternative to oil and gas. And those who make money from oil and gas will stop making money. But the values are friendship between people, respect – they are eternal. I think these moral values are essential," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine expects the participation of the leaders of Central Asian countries at the Peace Summit, since this event is about peace and dialogue.