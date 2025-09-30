Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:01 30.09.2025

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

2 min read
Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians
Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine

On Tuesday, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a team of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine carried out an operation to evacuate a group of our citizens from the Gaza Strip, where the security situation has deteriorated critically.

"As a result of the mission, conducted in conditions of increased risk, 57 people were rescued from Gaza, including 48 Ukrainian citizens: 16 children, 14 women, 18 men. Nine Palestinians – family members of Ukrainian citizens – were also evacuated from the Gaza Strip," the agency said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The plane with the group has already landed at Chisinau airport, and from the capital of Moldova, the evacuees will leave for Ukraine by bus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Moldova for its assistance in organizing the evacuation mission.

"Citizens of Ukraine in the Gaza Strip who wish to use state assistance should contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel by phone: +972 54 667 6782. The 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also available at: +38 (044) 238 1657," the ministry said.

Later, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that two evacuees were injured. "The evacuation was carried out in the area of ​​active hostilities, and two evacuees, a 26-year-old Ukrainian and a 58-year-old Palestinian, were injured. The evacuees received the necessary medical care," he said on the X social network.

Sybiha thanked everyone who helped in this operation, especially Israel, Jordan and Moldova for their assistance with logistics, transit and financial support.

Tags: #main_intelligence_agency #ministry_of_defense_of_ukraine #evacuate

MORE ABOUT

17:53 11.08.2025
Intelligence Agency has program of Russian-Indian commission on military cooperation meeting scheduled for Sept 15-18

Intelligence Agency has program of Russian-Indian commission on military cooperation meeting scheduled for Sept 15-18

11:10 24.07.2025
URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

URCS volunteers help evacuate residents of Ukrainian frontline regions

16:11 15.07.2025
Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

13:14 07.07.2025
Former Defense Ministry official, former heads of defense enterprise supplied unusable missile launchers – prosecutors

Former Defense Ministry official, former heads of defense enterprise supplied unusable missile launchers – prosecutors

14:04 21.06.2025
Russia forcibly recruits citizens of Central Asia for war against Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Russia forcibly recruits citizens of Central Asia for war against Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

17:44 30.05.2025
Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

Explosions heard in Desantnaya Bay in Vladivostok, Russia; Intelligence Agency conducts special operation – sources

18:11 02.04.2025
Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

Some 66 children, their families forcibly evacuated from four communities of Donetsk region over week

15:07 02.04.2025
NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

NABU reports exposure of theft in food procurement for AFU worth UAH 733 mln

12:36 02.01.2025
Losses of Russian army in 2024 amount to over 430,000 soldiers, 12,000 units of armored vehicles – Ministry of Defense

Losses of Russian army in 2024 amount to over 430,000 soldiers, 12,000 units of armored vehicles – Ministry of Defense

12:14 02.01.2025
Significant losses of DPRK soldiers recorded in Kursk region – Defense Intelligence

Significant losses of DPRK soldiers recorded in Kursk region – Defense Intelligence

HOT NEWS

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

Ukraine finalizes legislative screening – European Commissioner

GUR eliminates Rosgvardia lieutenant colonel with two of his henchmen

LATEST

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Occupiers intensify airstrikes on Ukraine after two-day decrease – General Staff

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian Parliament registers bills to extend preferential customs clearance of energy equipment for 2026

Verkhovna Rada expects opening of first cluster of EU accession talks – MP Korniyenko

Ukraine to participate in Madrid's LIBER intl book fair for second time – Ukrainian Book Institute

Council expected to open first cluster of EU accession talks, says Korniyenko

Ministry of Culture announces 1,000-hour Ukrainian content program under presidential patronage for 2026

AD
AD