Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine

On Tuesday, on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a team of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine carried out an operation to evacuate a group of our citizens from the Gaza Strip, where the security situation has deteriorated critically.

"As a result of the mission, conducted in conditions of increased risk, 57 people were rescued from Gaza, including 48 Ukrainian citizens: 16 children, 14 women, 18 men. Nine Palestinians – family members of Ukrainian citizens – were also evacuated from the Gaza Strip," the agency said in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The plane with the group has already landed at Chisinau airport, and from the capital of Moldova, the evacuees will leave for Ukraine by bus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to Moldova for its assistance in organizing the evacuation mission.

"Citizens of Ukraine in the Gaza Strip who wish to use state assistance should contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Israel by phone: +972 54 667 6782. The 24-hour hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also available at: +38 (044) 238 1657," the ministry said.

Later, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that two evacuees were injured. "The evacuation was carried out in the area of ​​active hostilities, and two evacuees, a 26-year-old Ukrainian and a 58-year-old Palestinian, were injured. The evacuees received the necessary medical care," he said on the X social network.

Sybiha thanked everyone who helped in this operation, especially Israel, Jordan and Moldova for their assistance with logistics, transit and financial support.