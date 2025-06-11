Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russia's military plans are aimed at Odesa, and then at the borders with Moldova and Romania; Ukraine needs long-term guarantees that this will never happen again, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"And finally, here we are again, in our beautiful city, in Odesa. This beautiful city is a target for Russia. It wants to destroy it, as it destroyed countless cities and villages in the occupied territories. Russian military plans are aimed at this region - Odesa, and then at the borders with Moldova and Romania. Of course, now we need protection. But even more, we need long-term guarantees that this will never happen again," Zelenskyy said at the IV Ukraine - South-Eastern Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday.

He called on the summit participants to view post-war security guarantees as a practical necessity.

"From air defense to cyber threats, we need real deterrence and rapid response capabilities. Let's look at our agreements, armies and infrastructure and strengthen everything that ensures the security of our countries," the president emphasized.