EBRD provides guarantee for Ukrsibbank loan to develop EVA logistics hubs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a non-financing risk-sharing guarantee of UAH 150 million (EUR 3.1 million) to cover half of a Ukrsibbank loan issued to retailer EVA for the development of its logistics hubs, the company's press service reported.

"This transaction is an important milestone for EVA and marks our first cooperation involving the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. We underwent an in-depth assessment by the EBRD. This confirms EVA's financial stability, our compliance with Ukrsibbank's and the EBRD's borrower criteria, and recognizes our company as a reliable partner capable of growing its business even during wartime," the press release quoted Lilia Volenko, CFO of Rush LLC (operator of EVA and eva.ua).

The company noted that this is the first time the bank has used the EBRD's risk-sharing program (a guarantee on an individual investment loan) to provide an investment loan to a corporate client. Previously, the risk-sharing mechanism allowed the bank to share risk only on working capital financing operations.

According to Volenko, this agreement signals to the market that long-term financing with support from international institutions is achievable even under wartime conditions.

Rush LLC, which operates the EVA chain, was founded in 2002. The chain includes more than 1,100 stores.

According to YouControl, the owner of Rush LLC is Cyprus-based Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), with Ruslan Shostak and Valerii Kyptyk listed as ultimate beneficiaries.

In the third quarter of 2025, Rush's net revenue increased by 18.6% year-on-year to UAH 22.9 billion, while net profit declined by 14.7% to UAH 1.7 billion.