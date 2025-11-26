Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:36 26.11.2025

EBRD provides guarantee for Ukrsibbank loan to develop EVA logistics hubs

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a non-financing risk-sharing guarantee of UAH 150 million (EUR 3.1 million) to cover half of a Ukrsibbank loan issued to retailer EVA for the development of its logistics hubs, the company's press service reported.

"This transaction is an important milestone for EVA and marks our first cooperation involving the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. We underwent an in-depth assessment by the EBRD. This confirms EVA's financial stability, our compliance with Ukrsibbank's and the EBRD's borrower criteria, and recognizes our company as a reliable partner capable of growing its business even during wartime," the press release quoted Lilia Volenko, CFO of Rush LLC (operator of EVA and eva.ua).

The company noted that this is the first time the bank has used the EBRD's risk-sharing program (a guarantee on an individual investment loan) to provide an investment loan to a corporate client. Previously, the risk-sharing mechanism allowed the bank to share risk only on working capital financing operations.

According to Volenko, this agreement signals to the market that long-term financing with support from international institutions is achievable even under wartime conditions.

Rush LLC, which operates the EVA chain, was founded in 2002. The chain includes more than 1,100 stores.

According to YouControl, the owner of Rush LLC is Cyprus-based Incetera Holdings Limited (100%), with Ruslan Shostak and Valerii Kyptyk listed as ultimate beneficiaries.

In the third quarter of 2025, Rush's net revenue increased by 18.6% year-on-year to UAH 22.9 billion, while net profit declined by 14.7% to UAH 1.7 billion.

Tags: #ebrd

11:55 14.11.2025
IFC and EBRD co-invest $25 mln in Dragon Capital's Rebuild Ukraine Fund

10:23 14.11.2025
IFC, EBRD, Notus and Rengy Development sign agreements to advance wind, solar and energy storage projects at ReBuild Ukraine 2025

16:02 29.10.2025
EBRD to provide Lviv Bank with EUR-40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 31.5 mln

16:32 21.10.2025
EBRD considering providing up to EUR 100 mln for construction of social rental housing with support from Hansen Ukrainian Mission

10:49 15.10.2025
EBRD preparing additional EUR 500 mln for urgent gas purchases by Naftogaz – Kyiv Post

14:32 26.09.2025
EBRD to provide ProCredit Bank with EUR-20-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, guarantees for EUR 60 mln

11:05 25.09.2025
EBRD cuts Ukraine's 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.5%

15:47 23.09.2025
Ukrnafta developing over 400 MW of generation projects, raises EUR 400 mln in external financing – executive

20:24 18.09.2025
EBRD guarantee program's loan portfolio totals EUR 1.2 bln, additional EUR 500 mln in works

11:50 18.09.2025
EBRD may provide Lviv Bank with EUR 40-mln-equivalent-hryvnia loan, EUR 31.5 mln guarantees

