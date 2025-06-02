Number of victims in Kharkiv increases to 6, incl two children

As of 5:05, the number of victims from enemy UAV strikes on the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv has increased to five, said head of the regional military administration Oleh Synehubov.

"Among the victims is a 7-year-old boy," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

A few minutes later, he added that another child needed medical help. Thus, the total number of victims increased to six.

In turn, the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported that on Monday night, the Russians also hit Kharkiv with two ballistic missiles, causing damage.

"Two ballistic missiles hit the Kyivsky district," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, according to preliminary information, one missile hit the road. No one has sought medical help so far.

He also noted that the second missile hit near high-rise buildings in the Kyivsky district. Windows were broken in the buildings, facades were damaged. Details are being clarified.