Combined casualties of Ukraine, Russia in war, according to conservative estimate, are about 1.2 mln – Kellogg

Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg

The U.S. side estimates the losses in Russia's war against Ukraine at more than 1 million soldiers on both sides, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"When you look at the numbers, which are just, I call it industrial scale killing. When you have casualties on both sides that exceed 1 million, and right now, according to conservative estimates, we are talking about 1.2 million, it is outstanding. This exceeds the Second World War numbers, and this is what I call industrial scale killing," Kellogg said on FoxNews.

"And then there's the shelling of cities with indiscriminate violence. It is not just the way to go," he added, noting that the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities were a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

"They're killing women and children indiscriminately with missile attacks or drone strikes. That's a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which is designed to prevent that. The Geneva Convention is the rules of war. And this was added to it. The Russians signed it, the United States signed it, and the Ukrainians signed it. And it was done to prevent this indiscriminate killing that you saw over the weekend," Kellogg said.