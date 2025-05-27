Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:10 27.05.2025

Combined casualties of Ukraine, Russia in war, according to conservative estimate, are about 1.2 mln – Kellogg

1 min read
Combined casualties of Ukraine, Russia in war, according to conservative estimate, are about 1.2 mln – Kellogg
Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg

The U.S. side estimates the losses in Russia's war against Ukraine at more than 1 million soldiers on both sides, U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said.

"When you look at the numbers, which are just, I call it industrial scale killing. When you have casualties on both sides that exceed 1 million, and right now, according to conservative estimates, we are talking about 1.2 million, it is outstanding. This exceeds the Second World War numbers, and this is what I call industrial scale killing," Kellogg said on FoxNews.

"And then there's the shelling of cities with indiscriminate violence. It is not just the way to go," he added, noting that the Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities were a clear violation of the Geneva Convention.

"They're killing women and children indiscriminately with missile attacks or drone strikes. That's a clear violation of the 1977 Geneva Protocol, which is designed to prevent that. The Geneva Convention is the rules of war. And this was added to it. The Russians signed it, the United States signed it, and the Ukrainians signed it. And it was done to prevent this indiscriminate killing that you saw over the weekend," Kellogg said.

Tags: #kellogg

MORE ABOUT

18:13 27.05.2025
USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

USA receives list of conditions for peace agreement from Ukraine, expects from Russia — Kellogg

09:58 26.05.2025
Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

Kellogg calls for immediate ceasefire in response to Russia's large-scale drone, missile attack

11:47 24.05.2025
Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

Kellogg calls POW swap the most positive result of meeting in Istanbul, notes Umerov's merit

18:22 13.05.2025
Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

11:14 12.05.2025
Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

Kellogg: First unconditional 30-day ceasefire, then peace discussions

13:52 07.05.2025
Ukrainians in good position and ready for comprehensive ceasefire – Kellogg

Ukrainians in good position and ready for comprehensive ceasefire – Kellogg

19:54 29.04.2025
Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

20:46 17.04.2025
Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

Kellogg meets with Yermak and Umerov in Paris

16:49 13.04.2025
Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

Kellogg: The attack by Russian forces on civilian targets in Sumy on Palm Sunday crosses all bounds of decency

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

CDTO Campus national educational project considering possibility of entering intl level

CDTO Campus educational project receives over 5,500 applications per year — CDTO Campus CEO

Ukraine building network of 200 underground schools

LATEST

Poroshenko hands over drones and defense equipment to Ukrainian military in Sumy region

Zelenskyy: We working to ensure possibility of profitable work with partners for investments in Ukraine

Govt increases lower limit of tariff categories for heads of kindergartens, out-of-school education from 2026

Ukraine preparing new agreements with European partners for investments in Ukrainian weapons production

Occupiers unable to penetrate deep into Sumy, Kharkiv regions, but conducting propaganda about situation in border area

Minerals deal with US opens up new prospects for Ukrainian companies, but possible risks must also be assessed – Zakhidnadraservice founder

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region about 30 times, two women injured – regional administration

Akhmetov's Steel Front hands over UAH 74m worth of vehicles, drones and equipment to defenders of Pokrovsk

Sybiha welcomes NATO PA's approval of declaration 'Peace Through Strength in Ukraine'

Trump says Putin is 'playing with fire'

AD
AD