Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy commented on the words of Vladimir Putin's advisor Anton Kobyakov that the USSR supposedly still "legally exists."

“The collapse of the USSR in 1991 was one of the most hopeful moments at the end of the 20th century. The Soviet Union fell—for good and forever. Instead of proposing nonsensical legal fantasies, obsolete minds stuck in the Soviet past should be asked what type of toilet paper their family used during the USSR. They will not be able to respond because there was none. Enough of the Soviet-nostalgic bullshit,” the spokesman wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin's advisor Anton Kobyakov stated that during the collapse of the Soviet Union, the legal procedure was allegedly violated, which means that the USSR supposedly still exists. Kobyakov said that the USSR was created by the decision of the Congress of People's Deputies, so it should have been dissolved by the decision of the same body. In addition, he said that the Supreme Soviets of the union republics did not have the authority to ratify the Belovezha Accords.