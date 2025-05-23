Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:25 23.05.2025

Ukrainian MFA responds to Putin's advisor's words about alleged existence of USSR: Enough of Soviet-nostalgic nonsense

1 min read
Ukrainian MFA responds to Putin's advisor's words about alleged existence of USSR: Enough of Soviet-nostalgic nonsense

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy commented on the words of Vladimir Putin's advisor Anton Kobyakov that the USSR supposedly still "legally exists."

“The collapse of the USSR in 1991 was one of the most hopeful moments at the end of the 20th century. The Soviet Union fell—for good and forever. Instead of proposing nonsensical legal fantasies, obsolete minds stuck in the Soviet past should be asked what type of toilet paper their family used during the USSR. They will not be able to respond because there was none. Enough of the Soviet-nostalgic bullshit,” the spokesman wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin's advisor Anton Kobyakov stated that during the collapse of the Soviet Union, the legal procedure was allegedly violated, which means that the USSR supposedly still exists. Kobyakov said that the USSR was created by the decision of the Congress of People's Deputies, so it should have been dissolved by the decision of the same body. In addition, he said that the Supreme Soviets of the union republics did not have the authority to ratify the Belovezha Accords.

Tags: #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:52 23.05.2025
Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

19:44 23.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

Zelenskyy: Two-thirds of additional funding for artillery production already secured

20:20 22.05.2025
Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

19:07 20.05.2025
Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

Ukraine intends to appoint ambassador to Algeria in near future – Sybiha

20:52 16.05.2025
MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

MFA spokesman after talks in Istanbul: We to continue to insist on ceasefire

18:21 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

14:19 08.05.2025
MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

20:47 07.05.2025
Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

Sybiha meets with delegation of Atlantic Council, informs about Ukrainian vision of ending the war

20:24 07.05.2025
German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

German FM Wadephul assures Ukraine of European support

19:59 06.05.2025
MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

HOT NEWS

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Merz calls on China to support Western plan for peaceful settlement in Ukraine

Air Force strikes enemy third Army Corps command post in Bakhmut – General Staff

Trump: Major POW swap between Russia and Ukraine just completed

LATEST

Russia formulating its ‘memo’ in response to demand for ceasefire over week, sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Ukraine, France and Estonia investigating bribery of ex-director of Polygraph Factory

Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

"European Solidarity" registered a bill on personal liability of SNBO members for illegal sanctions decisions

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Number of biomethane plants should almost double, their capacity triple in 2025- Bioenergy Association head

Umerov: New exchanges lasting several days expected within Istanbul agreements

Ombudsman informs UN, ICRC about shooting of prisoners of war by occupiers in Pokrovsk direction

Slovakia ready to allocate EUR84 mln for restoration of Ukrenergo facilities

Croatian PM confirms participation in Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit – Zelenskyy

AD
AD