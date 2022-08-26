Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

During the active military operations, the government response team to computer emergency events of Ukraine CERT-UA, operating under the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection, registered 1,123 cyber attacks.

"Most often cyber criminals attacked the government and local authorities. Among the main targets are commercial and financial institutions, security and defense sector bodies, enterprises of the energy sector, transport industry and telecom – the entire infrastructure working for the life support of the population," the message posted on the Telegram channel of the State Service of Special Communications on Friday says.

Since the intensification of hostilities, hackers have attacked the government and local authorities 260 times, the security and defense sectors 154 times, carried out 83 attacks on commercial organizations and 72 attacks on the financial sector of Ukraine.

Among the most popular methods of cyber attacks are: information gathering (306 cases), malware (267 cases), interference in activities (149 cases), and the use of a known vulnerability (100 cases).

As it was reported earlier, the Verkhovna Rada endowed the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine the authority to form and implement state policy in the field of active counteraction to aggression in cyberspace.