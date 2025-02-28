BO Team hackers destroy data and servers of Moscow Internet provider serving Russian oil industry

The BO Team hacker group destroyed data and servers of a Moscow Internet provider, which served the Russian oil industry, hackers reported on Telegram.

Sources in the Defense Intelligence told Interfax-Ukraine that as a result of a successful attack on the Moscow provider CWN (JSC Pronet), its server infrastructure and data were destroyed. This provider, in particular, served oil companies of the aggressor country, namely the oil equipment manufacturer JSC Ocher Machine Building Plant, as well as the scientific and technical center in the oil and gas industry JSC VNIIONG.

In addition, on February 16, the hacker group attacked the Megaseti provider, which serves the Russian city of Vladimir. The attack caused the provider's work to be suspended, and the restoration of services may take up to two weeks.

"As a result of these attacks, the provider's infrastructure was destroyed, and the provision of communication services was suspended. Cyber operations against Russia continue! Glory to Ukraine!" the interlocutor noted.