12:09 20.04.2022

Coordinating meeting of Joint Investigation Group on war crimes of Russia in Ukraine takes place in Eurojust

Coordinating meeting of Joint Investigation Group on war crimes of Russia in Ukraine takes place in Eurojust

In Eurojust, more than 100 members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate Russian war crimes in Ukraine discussed cooperation and further actions to collect evidence and bring the perpetrators to justice, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said.

"A meeting of the JIT on Russian war crimes in Ukraine was held in Eurojust. We coordinate efforts for the common goal of bringing Russia to justice. Today, more than 100 participants in this process have gathered: members of the JIT from Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, representatives of countries that have launched their national investigations into the war in Ukraine and interested states represented in Eurojust," Venediktova wrote on her Facebook page.

She expressed gratitude to Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran for such a platform of fruitful cooperation. "We also once again received clear signals and real steps to support EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders," the prosecutor general said.

Also, according to her, it is important for Ukraine to participate in the coordination meeting of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, whose team continues its independent investigation in Ukraine.

"At a closed session, we discussed in detail with our colleagues in the JIT the issues of cooperation and further joint steps. Like Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland began large-scale work to obtain testimony from Ukrainian refugees, collect photo and video materials and other evidence," the Prosecutor General said.

She focused on the fact that the presence of representatives of the JIT countries during the conduct of investigative actions directly on the territory of Ukraine is extremely important. "This will greatly enhance our ability to collect evidence of Russian atrocities on our land," Venediktova said.

