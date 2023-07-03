ICPA to develop common strategy of prosecution of Russia's crime of aggression – ICC Prosecutor

The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) will support the national investigations into the crime of aggression and develop a common strategy of prosecution of this crime to ensure the inevitability of punishment for the aggressor country's military and political leadership in the future, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Karim Khan has said during a press conference dedicated to the start of work of the ICPA in The Hague on Monday.

He said that the launch of the ICPA is a historic moment when the civilized world not only says but also shows with specific actions that responsibility is what matters most.

Khan also said that the ICPA is a mechanism that will facilitate and support national legal investigations in the crime of aggression, adding that the center is the framework within which the participants will be able to share information, expertise, and evidence connected with the crime of aggression.

It will develop and implement a common strategy of investigation and prosecution, the prosecutor said.