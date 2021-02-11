Facts

08:59 11.02.2021

Venediktova, President of Eurojust discuss work of joint investigation groups, issues of countering cybercrime

1 min read
Venediktova, President of Eurojust discuss work of joint investigation groups, issues of countering cybercrime

President of the European Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) Ladislav Hamran highly appreciates the level of cooperation with Ukraine in the investigation of complex multi-episode crimes, primarily within the framework of joint investigation groups.

As reported on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), Hamran said this during a meeting with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova in The Hague on Wednesday, which was the first meeting at the level of the heads of both departments since the conclusion of the Agreement on Cooperation between Ukraine and Eurojust in 2016.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the President of Eurojust discussed the specialization of prosecutors and the prospects for cooperation within the Eurojust-supported networks on countering cybercrime, the activities of joint investigation teams, as well as the investigation of environmental crimes.

An important aspect of further joint work, the parties also noted the ongoing digitalization in criminal proceedings and the need to ensure the secure transmission of electronic evidence.

Tags: #prosecutor_general #eurojust
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 14.12.2020
Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

Venediktova stands for intensifying investigation of Privat group related cases

11:32 24.12.2019
Office of Prosecutor General to start work on Jan 2, 2020

Office of Prosecutor General to start work on Jan 2, 2020

09:22 26.09.2019
Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

10:13 30.08.2019
Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

13:28 29.08.2019
President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

13:28 23.04.2019
Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

Judges who made decision on PrivatBank asking to open case against president, justice minister, NBU head

11:11 14.03.2019
Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

Ihor Hladkovsky was participant in illegal defense industry deals – Prosecutor general

14:28 22.01.2019
Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Outbreak of violence against participants in Euromaidan coincided with arrival of FSB personnel in Kyiv — Lutsenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

LATEST

European Parliament points out to Ukraine need to complete reforms in rule of law, fight against corruption

European Parliament condemns human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas temporarily occupied by Russia

Zelensky, G7 Ambassadors visiting Donbas

Ukraine's Armed Forces soldier killed in Donbas from sniper's shot

European Parliament calls for further improvement of Ukraine's electoral legislation

European Parliament encourages Kyiv to ensure independence, continued work of key anti-corruption institutions

European Parliament calls on Ukraine to develop mechanism to monitor implementation of reforms

Ukrainians traveled most often to Egypt, Turkey during New Year holidays

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire seven times over past day, one Ukrainian soldier wounded

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD