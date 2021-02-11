Venediktova, President of Eurojust discuss work of joint investigation groups, issues of countering cybercrime

President of the European Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) Ladislav Hamran highly appreciates the level of cooperation with Ukraine in the investigation of complex multi-episode crimes, primarily within the framework of joint investigation groups.

As reported on the website of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO), Hamran said this during a meeting with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova in The Hague on Wednesday, which was the first meeting at the level of the heads of both departments since the conclusion of the Agreement on Cooperation between Ukraine and Eurojust in 2016.

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the President of Eurojust discussed the specialization of prosecutors and the prospects for cooperation within the Eurojust-supported networks on countering cybercrime, the activities of joint investigation teams, as well as the investigation of environmental crimes.

An important aspect of further joint work, the parties also noted the ongoing digitalization in criminal proceedings and the need to ensure the secure transmission of electronic evidence.