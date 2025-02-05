Released Ukrainian POWs include 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors, 18 officers – Coordination HQ

Photo: https://t.me/Koord_shtab/10645?single

The Ukrainian defenders released on February 5 include 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors and 18 officers, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War has said.

"This is the 61st POW exchange organized by the Coordination HQ since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. A total of 4,131 people have already been returned from Russian captivity thanks to the work of the headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine: these are both servicemen and civilians, as well as foreign citizens," it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

This time 108 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are returning home (in particular, seven from the territorial defense, 26 Navy soldiers, and three from the Air Force). Also, 22 national guardsmen, 19 border guardsmen, one representative of the National Police were released.

"Among those released are 47 sergeants, 69 soldiers, 16 sailors and 18 officers," the Coordination HQ said.

It also noted that the Ukrainian servicemen will receive proper medical treatment, rehabilitation and reintegration assistance into society, as well as payments of monetary support they should have received during their captivity and one-time material aid.

The Coordination Headquarters also expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the exchange.