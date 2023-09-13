Facts

20:54 13.09.2023

Yerevan receives proposals on peace treaty from Baku

Armenia has received new peace treaty proposals from Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said.

"We have sent our proposals on the peace treaty in the fifth version already to Azerbaijan. And yesterday, we received new proposals from Azerbaijan," Mirzoyan said, speaking during a government Q&A session in the Armenian parliament on Wednesday.

"The process is underway, discussions are underway, naturally, there have been no talks on the personal level since July," he said.

"Unfortunately, there are some essential issues where the parties' positions are still quite far from each other," he said.

Currently, there are no existing agreements on any meetings between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders or foreign ministers, Mirzoyan said.

Tags: #azerbaijan #armenia #proposals

