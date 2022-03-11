Facts

19:31 11.03.2022

Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

1 min read
Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

The Belarusian army may start an invasion of Ukraine at 21:00 on Friday, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine press service said.

"According to preliminary data, Belarusian troops may be involved in the invasion as early as March 11 at 21:00," the center said.

According to the center, after the first round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, which are taking place in Moscow on Friday, each of the interlocutors made one phone call.

"It is possible that they could give such orders: Putin – to commit a provocation, shelling by Russian aircraft in the area of ​​the state border from the Ukrainian side of the Belarusian territory, Lukashenko – to prepare an invasion of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus into Ukraine," the center said.

Tags: #belarus #warning #invasion
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:30 11.03.2022
Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

Police of Rivne region confirms fact of airstrike near Belarusian border

17:10 11.03.2022
Russian planes attack Belarusian settlements on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

Russian planes attack Belarusian settlements on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

16:57 11.03.2022
Ukrainian military did not plan and do not plan to take any aggressive actions against Belarus – SBU

Ukrainian military did not plan and do not plan to take any aggressive actions against Belarus – SBU

16:24 11.03.2022
Russian planes attack Belarusian settlement on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

Russian planes attack Belarusian settlement on border with Ukraine to involve army of Belarus into war – Air Forces Command of Ukraine

16:04 11.03.2022
Russian planes preparing to strike at settlements of Belarus near border with Ukraine

Russian planes preparing to strike at settlements of Belarus near border with Ukraine

20:44 10.03.2022
Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

Russian planes, taking off from Belarusian airfield, kill three people in Korosten - Border Guard Service

18:31 10.03.2022
UN condemns execution of another death sentence in Belarus

UN condemns execution of another death sentence in Belarus

15:00 10.03.2022
Some 71 children die, over 100 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – Denisova

Some 71 children die, over 100 injured since start of Russian invasion in Ukraine – Denisova

21:00 09.03.2022
Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

Russian Armed Forces preparing psychological actions to undermine confidence in Ukrainian state authorities – AFU General Staff

17:34 09.03.2022
ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

ESET stops selling new solution licenses in Russia, Belarus, provides EUR 500,000 aid to Ukraine through NGOs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Rosatom participates in raiding of Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom head

Biden signs order banning supply of dollar bills to Russia

USA bans supply of luxury goods to Russia – Biden

More than 1,500 residents of Mariupol killed by invaders during blockade of city, shelling of residential areas – city council

LATEST

Biden's order to ban import of Russian good into USA includes all alcoholic beverages

Info about future hostilities in Ukraine brought to attention of soldiers by Russian command back in Jan 2022 – captured Russian pilot

Warsaw, Krakow can no longer accept refugees from Ukraine – Border Guard Service

Rada leadership urges FATF to add Russia to blacklist, remove it from list of member countries as soon as possible

Some 74 Russian prisoners of war in Sumy region – authorities

Russian troops shelling Mykolaiv from north-east side – local authorities

World must respond to 'nuclear terrorism' resorted to by Russian occupiers – NSDC Secretary

Japan, North Macedonia join list of countries applying to ICC over Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Prosecutor General

Stefanchuk plans to hold talks with G7 reps on need for Ukraine's urgent membership in EU

Russian use of cluster munitions in Ukraine kills 13, injures 47 – UN

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD