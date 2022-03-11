Belarusian army may start invasion of Ukraine on Friday evening – Center for Strategic Communications

The Belarusian army may start an invasion of Ukraine at 21:00 on Friday, the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security of Ukraine press service said.

"According to preliminary data, Belarusian troops may be involved in the invasion as early as March 11 at 21:00," the center said.

According to the center, after the first round of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, which are taking place in Moscow on Friday, each of the interlocutors made one phone call.

"It is possible that they could give such orders: Putin – to commit a provocation, shelling by Russian aircraft in the area of ​​the state border from the Ukrainian side of the Belarusian territory, Lukashenko – to prepare an invasion of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus into Ukraine," the center said.