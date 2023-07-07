URCS conducts disease prevention

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducts prevention of common diseases and health promotion among the population.

"The goal of the project is to draw people's attention to their health. For this, volunteers hold information events and trainings where they talk about the most common diseases, ways to reduce the risks of developing these diseases, and give advice on improving health in general," the society said on Facebook.

However, it is noted that volunteers tell people how to independently screen their health: measure blood pressure, assess risks of developing diabetes.

The project is being implemented in seven communities of Kirovograd and Vinnytsia regions. Within the two months of the project implementation, volunteers held 178 thematic events, taught over 2,700 people practical and theoretical skills.