Facts

10:24 07.07.2023

URCS conducts disease prevention

1 min read
URCS conducts disease prevention

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) conducts prevention of common diseases and health promotion among the population.

"The goal of the project is to draw people's attention to their health. For this, volunteers hold information events and trainings where they talk about the most common diseases, ways to reduce the risks of developing these diseases, and give advice on improving health in general," the society said on Facebook.

However, it is noted that volunteers tell people how to independently screen their health: measure blood pressure, assess risks of developing diabetes.

The project is being implemented in seven communities of Kirovograd and Vinnytsia regions. Within the two months of the project implementation, volunteers held 178 thematic events, taught over 2,700 people practical and theoretical skills.

Tags: #diseases #urcs #prevention

MORE ABOUT

20:17 06.07.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

16:14 30.06.2023
URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

URCS continues to help Kherson region's residents

14:32 24.06.2023
Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

Volunteers of URCS help rescuers at site of fall of missile fragments in Kyiv

13:26 24.06.2023
After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

After Russia's blowing up of Kakhovka HPP, requests to URCS tracing service from residents of occupied part of Kherson region increase

11:21 23.06.2023
URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

URCS mobile medical teams work in Kherson region

13:38 22.06.2023
URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

URCS volunteers help victims of explosion in residential building in Kyiv

10:48 21.06.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

Ukrainian Red Cross Society continues to provide aid to flood victims affected by after Kakhovka HPP destruction

14:20 20.06.2023
Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

Exhibition about work of Ukrainian Red Cross during war opened in Brussels

10:38 20.06.2023
Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

Rapid response units of Ukrainian Red Cross conduct drills with colleagues from other countries

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

LATEST

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

Risk of cholera in south, east of Ukraine higher than in other regions – infectious disease doctor

Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

AD
AD
AD
AD