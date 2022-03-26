Facts

10:22 26.03.2022

State Guard Administration warns Ukrainians about possible mining of houses in liberated cities

The Administration of State Guard of Ukraine warns citizens about the danger associated with possible mining of houses and environs of allotted areas that were liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Russian invaders.

"It became known that Ukrainians started to return to the cities that our defenders liberated from the invaders. We warn you it is dangerous. Due to the mining of residential buildings and environs in those cities and villages where the invaders visited, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine once again warns about the danger of anti-tank, anti-personnel, cluster mines, booby-traps with stretch marks leaving enemies. Be careful where there were street fights. There have also been recorded cases of mining the bodies of the killed," the administration said.

The administration also reminded the procedure for detecting suspicious objects:

1. Never touch it.

2. Immediately report the discovered object to the units of the State Emergency Service (101) or the Police (102).

3. Warn passers-by about possible danger.

4. Move away from the suspicious item.

5. Wait for the specialists to arrive and indicate the location of the suspicious item.

