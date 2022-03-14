Facts

19:36 14.03.2022

Social Policy Ministry warns girls, women crossing border due to war about danger of getting into human trafficking

The Ministry of Social Policy warns girls and women crossing the state border in connection with military operations in Ukraine about the danger of falling into a situation of human trafficking.

"The Ministry of Social Policy, together with the Government Commissioner for Gender Policy, initiated the development and distribution of leaflets for girls and women crossing the state border in connection with military operations on the territory of Ukraine in order to prevent human trafficking. The leaflets were developed with the support of the Support to Ukraine's Reforms for Governance (SURGe) project funded by the Government of Canada and implemented by Alinea International," according to the ministry's press service.

It is noted that the Ministry of Social Policy appealed to Zakarpattia, Lviv, Chernivtsi regional state administrations, as well as the Administration of the State Border Guard Service, with a request to distribute leaflets at checkpoints across the state border and control points.

The ministry also applied to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine with a request to include information on safety rules in the SMS mailing list in order to prevent human trafficking in war conditions.

Tags: #warning #refugees
Interfax-Ukraine
