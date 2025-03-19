Zelenskyy, Stubb discuss bilateral cooperation

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

As part of a working visit to Finland, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed key issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

"Of course, the focus is on defense support and investments in our industry. The Ukrainian position is unchanged, we are ready for mutually beneficial joint production with all partners who really help," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In addition, the parties discussed security guarantees and the potential contribution of Finland, the future security architecture of Europe, and Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about Russian disinformation regarding the situation in Kursk area.

"There is no encirclement there, and our guys are performing the tasks as needed for Ukraine," he stressed.

The President thanked Finland for its hospitality, as well as for its support for Ukraine and its people.