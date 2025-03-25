Trump responds to Zelenskyy's words about Russia’s influence on members of US presidential team

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Information from the Russian Federation affects American officials, as they are faced with the task of a peaceful settlement, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a cabinet meeting.

Trump was asked about quotes by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Time magazine that, in his opinion, some members of Trump's team were influenced by Russian information.

Donald Trump responded that they may have been influenced to resolve the issue because Ukraine wanted it resolved. According to him, they had to resolve the issue and Russia wanted to resolve it too. He also said that if he were president, it would never have happened. He praised Marco Rubio for doing a great job and Steve Witkoff for being incredible. He mentioned that Mike Waltz and their team were doing great work on the issue and spending a significant portion of their day addressing something that really affected them financially because of the large amount of money they had given.