Trump pleased with hour-long conversation with Zelenskyy: We are very much on track

U.S. President Donald Trump has concluded a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and stated that he is pleased with the results.

"Just completed a very good telephone call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. It lasted approximately one hour. Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track," Trump said on the Truth Social social network.

He said he would ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz to give an accurate description of the issues discussed.

"That Statement will be put out shortly," Trump said.