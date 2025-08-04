Trump promises to 'substantially' rise tariffs on India due to Russian oil

U.S. President Donald Trump has again promised to "substantially" increase tariffs on India due to trade in petroleum products derived from Russian oil.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT," he said on the Truth Social network on Monday.