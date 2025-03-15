Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

14:48 15.03.2025

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

2 min read
AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have left the regional center of Sudzha in Kursk region and moved closer to the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to a map of Kursk direction published on Saturday morning by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Kursk direction, 20 armed clashes occurred over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 232 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the information as of 8:00 reads.

The day before, the General Staff reported repelling 22 attacks and 37 enemy air strikes in Kursk region using 54 guided bombs, as well as 203 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the updated map, the settlements of Oleshnia and Hoholivka remain under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Sudzha, at a distance of up to 5-6 km from the border, while Rubanschyna is no longer there. The main attacks of the Russian troops are concentrated in this direction and from Kurylivka in the direction of the border.

The area of ​​the advance to the south, in the direction of Guyevo, remains the same as in previous days, as does the small penetration to the north near Mykolayive-Daryine, where the General Staff also reported enemy attacks.

As reported, the day before, US President Donald Trump twice claimed that part of the Ukrainian troops had allegedly been surrounded in Kursk region, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information and stated that it was being created by the Russians for political purposes and to put pressure on Ukraine and its partners.

"The situation has not significantly changed in the last 24 hours. Combat operations in the operational zone of Kursk group of troops continue. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regrouped, retreated to more advantageous defensive lines and are carrying out assigned tasks in Kursk region. Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive actions and inflicting effective fire damage on them from all types of weapons," the message posted at about 17:00 on Thursday reads.

Tags: #sudzha #withdrawing

MORE ABOUT

17:48 12.03.2025
National Security Committee Secretary: No info that Ukrainian troops completely withdrawn from Sudzha

National Security Committee Secretary: No info that Ukrainian troops completely withdrawn from Sudzha

17:16 12.03.2025
Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

11:46 10.02.2025
ISW: Ukrainian forces advance to southeast of Sudzha

ISW: Ukrainian forces advance to southeast of Sudzha

20:47 23.08.2024
REPORT FROM SUDZHA: AFU restore water, electricity supply to local population

REPORT FROM SUDZHA: AFU restore water, electricity supply to local population

16:10 14.08.2024
Distribution of humanitarian aid to residents left in Sudzha starts - TV

Distribution of humanitarian aid to residents left in Sudzha starts - TV

HOT NEWS

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

LATEST

Issue of territories after ceasefire will make it possible to end the war, but Ukraine won’t recognize occupied areas as Russian – Zelenskyy

Von der Leyen: We will support strengthening Ukraine, its Armed Forces following our ‘porcupine strategy’

Netherlands’ PM on video conference: Agreement reached to support Ukraine, continue pressure on Russia

Ukraine needs strong army, robust defense industry, clear security guarantees – Lithuanian President

Starmer urges continued pressure on Putin for unconditional ceasefire

Zelenskyy reports on successful strike by new Long Neptune missile on enemy at range of 1000 km

Kursk operation continues - Zelenskyy

Ukraine will have to make certain territorial concessions to Russia – Waltz

Waltz on talks in Jeddah: At one point we even broke map and started drawing on it on how we’re going to end this war

‘Germany is back’ - Merz on plans for radical spending on Germany's defense, EUR 3 bln in aid to Ukraine

AD