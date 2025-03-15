AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have left the regional center of Sudzha in Kursk region and moved closer to the Russian-Ukrainian border, according to a map of Kursk direction published on Saturday morning by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Kursk direction, 20 armed clashes occurred over the past 24 hours. The enemy carried out 19 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, and carried out 232 artillery attacks, including three from multiple launch rocket systems," the information as of 8:00 reads.

The day before, the General Staff reported repelling 22 attacks and 37 enemy air strikes in Kursk region using 54 guided bombs, as well as 203 artillery shellings, including three from multiple launch rocket systems.

According to the updated map, the settlements of Oleshnia and Hoholivka remain under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Sudzha, at a distance of up to 5-6 km from the border, while Rubanschyna is no longer there. The main attacks of the Russian troops are concentrated in this direction and from Kurylivka in the direction of the border.

The area of ​​the advance to the south, in the direction of Guyevo, remains the same as in previous days, as does the small penetration to the north near Mykolayive-Daryine, where the General Staff also reported enemy attacks.

As reported, the day before, US President Donald Trump twice claimed that part of the Ukrainian troops had allegedly been surrounded in Kursk region, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied this information and stated that it was being created by the Russians for political purposes and to put pressure on Ukraine and its partners.

"The situation has not significantly changed in the last 24 hours. Combat operations in the operational zone of Kursk group of troops continue. Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regrouped, retreated to more advantageous defensive lines and are carrying out assigned tasks in Kursk region. Our soldiers are repelling the enemy's offensive actions and inflicting effective fire damage on them from all types of weapons," the message posted at about 17:00 on Thursday reads.