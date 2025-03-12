National Security Committee Secretary: No info that Ukrainian troops completely withdrawn from Sudzha

There is currently no information that Ukrainian troops have completely withdrawn from Sudzha (Kursk region, Russia), but there is information that the enemy has entered the territory of Ukraine in some directions in this region, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Roman Kostenko (Holos faction) said.

"I have been talking to the fighters who are there since morning. They do not confirm our complete withdrawal from Sudzha. There is information that the Russians have entered a certain part, the fighting continues. The Russians there control a certain territory, which is across the river, but I do not have information that ours have completely withdrawn from Sudzhi, as of two hours ago," Kostenko said at a briefing on Wednesday, answering questions from Interfax-Ukraine.

He said the situation in Kursk is difficult and "this is really true."

"Now our command is trying to stabilize somewhere, restore the situation somewhere, or involve new reserves, new troops. But the enemy continues to press. Including, there is information that he has entered the territory of Ukraine in some directions and is trying to hold our territories (if we look at the map, it is from the left flank) in order to cut off our logistics," Kostenko said.