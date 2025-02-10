Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:46 10.02.2025

ISW: Ukrainian forces advance to southeast of Sudzha

1 min read
ISW: Ukrainian forces advance to southeast of Sudzha
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region of the Russian Federation have advanced to the southeast of Sudzha, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, citing geolocation footage published on February 9.

“Ukrainian forces recently advanced southeast of Sudzha amid continued fighting in Kursk Oblast on February 9,” ISW said on its website Monday.

It is reported with the reference to Russian sources that Ukrainian forces conducted mechanized attacks southeast of Sudzha near Russkaya Konopelka and Fanaseyevka. Russian sources also claimed that Russian forces counterattacked northwest of Sudzha near Sverdlikovo and Nikolskyi, north of Sudzha near Malaya Loknya, and southeast of Sudzha near Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

According to ISW, “geolocated footage published on February 9 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced along the 38K-028 Sudzha-Oboyan highway southwest of Russkaya Konopelka.”

Tags: #sudzha #isw

MORE ABOUT

14:48 15.03.2025
AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

AFU General Staff confirms withdrawing from Sudzha

17:48 12.03.2025
National Security Committee Secretary: No info that Ukrainian troops completely withdrawn from Sudzha

National Security Committee Secretary: No info that Ukrainian troops completely withdrawn from Sudzha

17:16 12.03.2025
Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

Info about capture of Sudzha by Russians as of now does not correspond to reality – Kovalenko

20:47 23.08.2024
REPORT FROM SUDZHA: AFU restore water, electricity supply to local population

REPORT FROM SUDZHA: AFU restore water, electricity supply to local population

16:10 14.08.2024
Distribution of humanitarian aid to residents left in Sudzha starts - TV

Distribution of humanitarian aid to residents left in Sudzha starts - TV

HOT NEWS

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

Without stronger sanctions, Russia not to seek real diplomacy – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Enemy strike on minibus near Bilopillia town deadliest in recent weeks – HRMMU

Budanov: 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange may take place next week

UK Foreign Secretary expresses outrage at Russian attack on peaceful residents of Bilopillia

Yermak calls meeting with US, Turkish sides in Istanbul very productive

The Netherlands increases volume of military aid to Ukraine almost threefold in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Diplomat suspected of espionage dies suddenly in Sweden, case is related to ex-ambassador to Ukraine

For Putin, negotiations are one of ways of waging war – Poroshenko

Denmark preparing 26th package of military aid to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia in talks demands to give it five regions of Ukraine and recognize this at intl level – media

Trump hopes that after his meeting with Putin peace agreement to be made, but does not rule out imposition of sanctions

AD
AD