ISW: Ukrainian forces advance to southeast of Sudzha

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kursk region of the Russian Federation have advanced to the southeast of Sudzha, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, citing geolocation footage published on February 9.

“Ukrainian forces recently advanced southeast of Sudzha amid continued fighting in Kursk Oblast on February 9,” ISW said on its website Monday.

It is reported with the reference to Russian sources that Ukrainian forces conducted mechanized attacks southeast of Sudzha near Russkaya Konopelka and Fanaseyevka. Russian sources also claimed that Russian forces counterattacked northwest of Sudzha near Sverdlikovo and Nikolskyi, north of Sudzha near Malaya Loknya, and southeast of Sudzha near Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

According to ISW, “geolocated footage published on February 9 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced along the 38K-028 Sudzha-Oboyan highway southwest of Russkaya Konopelka.”