AFU Air Force: 87 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 70 lost

Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 87 enemy UAVs, 70 were lost without negative consequences, in total, 160 drones attacked Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 08:00, the downing of 87 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones has been confirmed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions," the message reads.

It is reported that 70 enemy drone imitators were lost (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the enemy attack, Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava and Kharkov regions suffered.

It is noted that on the night of February 21 (from 19:00 on February 20), the enemy attacked with 160 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo of the Russian Federation, and also struck with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at Odesa region from Crimea.