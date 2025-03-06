Facts

19:06 06.03.2025

Zelenskyy presents first steps for peace at special session of European Council in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the first necessary steps for peace at a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

"Special meeting of the European Council. Ukraine has been striving for peace since the very first second of the war, and today I presented the first necessary steps for peace and called on partners to support them," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The stability and security of all of Europe depends on the actions of each of us. We must become stronger, more technological, support each other. We must take care of life now. Europe must be able to guarantee peace and security for itself and everyone who needs it," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President of Ukraine also expressed his gratitude to the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, for organizing the meeting. "Thank you to all the leaders who steadfastly support Ukraine, who are determined to increase aid and work to bring a real and just peace closer," added Zelenskyy.

Tags: #zelenskyy #peace

