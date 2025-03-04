Zelenskyy instructs Defense Minister, intelligence chiefs to obtain official info on aid from USA

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, intelligence chiefs and diplomats to find out official information on the situation with aid from the United States.

"I instructed the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the heads of our intelligence, diplomats to contact their counterparts in the United States and obtain official information. People should not guess. Ukraine and America deserve a respectful dialogue, a clear position of each other. Especially when it comes to protecting lives during a full-scale war," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Tuesday.