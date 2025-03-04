Facts

Zelenskyy: To bring peace and decades of tranquillity closer, Ukraine, Europe and US need to act constructively

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in order to bring peace and decades of tranquility closer, Ukraine, Europe and the United States need to act constructively, the press service of the head of state reports.

“Ukraine, all of Europe, and America – together, we can ensure decades of peace. And for this, we must stay constructive – work together, complement each other's proposals, and speed up diplomacy to end the war,” he said in his evening video address Monday.

He noted the continuation of work with European partners on a special diplomatic and security architecture that can bring peace closer. “In particular, this is what we discussed in London recently and what we had spoken about with many world leaders before that,” he stressed.

Zelenskyy also said he spoke with the leaders of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. “A good conversation. About the outcomes of the London summit. About opportunities and perspectives on all processes involving the United States. And about defense support that saves lives of our people. I am grateful to the Baltic states for standing so firmly with Ukraine – thank you once again for your support, friends!” the President noted.

Zelenskyy briefs Baltic leaders on yesterday's summit

Ukraine very much hope on US support on path to peace

Merz calls White House scandal 'deliberate escalation' – media

Zelenskyy meets with Italian PM to develop joint action plan to end war

Trudeau: I support Zelenskyy, he claimed Putin as liar, criminal at Oval Office

Ukraine counting on U.S. aid, its termination to only help Putin – Zelenskyy

If USA president invites me for constructive dialogue, I will come – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says he could resign in exchange for NATO membership for Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks America and Trump for visit, stresses need for just and lasting peace

Costa and von der Leyen to Zelenskyy: You will never be alone

