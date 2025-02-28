NATO Secretary General to take part in informal meeting in London on Ukrainian security, convened by Starmer

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in an informal meeting on Ukrainian and European security, convened by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on March 2.

The alliance’s headquarters reported this on Friday.

"On Sunday, 2 March 2025, the NATO Secretary General, Mr Mark Rutte, will travel to London, United Kingdom, to attend a meeting of European leaders on Ukraine," the North Atlantic Treaty Organization announced.