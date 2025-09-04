Lubinets on attack on humanitarian mission: World must react to Russia's violation of intl law

The Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, in connection with the enemy attack on the employees of the humanitarian demining mission Danish Refugee Council, during which two people were killed and three were injured, stated that Russia "once again violates the fundamental norms of international law".

"Today, near Chernihiv, the Russians struck at the employees of the humanitarian demining mission Danish Refugee Council. It is previously known about two dead and three wounded. This is another cynical crime. Attacking people who are doing humanitarian work means deliberately putting humanitarian activities at risk. Russia is once again violating the fundamental norms of international law, and the world must react to this," Lubinets said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.