13:20 24.02.2025

Zelenskyy ready to leave presidency for peace in Ukraine or its admission to NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready to leave the presidency for peace in Ukraine or its admission to NATO.

"If peace is for Ukraine, if you really need me to leave my post, I am ready. I can exchange it for NATO. If there are such conditions. Immediately," he said at a press conference on Sunday, answering the question of whether he was ready to leave the presidency if it would mean peace for Ukraine.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato

