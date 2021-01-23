Facts

12:14 23.01.2021

SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

1 min read
SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed about the detention of a current employee of the security agency, who tried to kill an officer of the security services.

"The Security Service of Ukraine pays special attention to systemic counteraction against violations of the law and manifestations of corruption, including when it concerns current or former SBU employees regardless of their rank, position or seniority. Impunity is only temporary. As part of this work, yesterday investigative and operational measures were carried out to prevent the crime, namely, the murder of a security service officer was prevented. Now one current employee of the SBU has been detained," the security agency wrote on Facebook.

The SBU also wrote that official information regarding will be provided later, after the completion of all investigative and operational activities.

Earlier on Saturday, the media reported on the arrest of Colonel of the special unit Alpha Andriy Rasiuk on suspicion of plotting the murder of Head of the SBU Internal Security Department Andriy Naumov.

Tags: #security_service #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 18.01.2021
SBU invites businessman Yaroslavsky for interrogation as witness in Motor Sich case

SBU invites businessman Yaroslavsky for interrogation as witness in Motor Sich case

11:59 13.01.2021
Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

Proceeding on possible treason of Kuchma, Yermak closed - SBU

16:28 09.01.2021
SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

SBU investigates import of contraband vaccine against COVID-19 for Ukrainian officials

09:00 05.01.2021
SBU exposes Berehovo resident who called for separation of Zakarpattia from Ukraine

SBU exposes Berehovo resident who called for separation of Zakarpattia from Ukraine

17:03 23.12.2020
Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

Court permits special investigation against SBU ex-head for 'Maidan cases'

15:33 03.12.2020
Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

Ukroboronprom reports on searches of SBU related to foreign economic contracts

12:35 27.11.2020
SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

SBU should work proactively, focus on protecting national security - head of Rada profile committee

14:31 26.11.2020
SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

SBU blocks intl supply channel of Russian military goods through Ukraine

13:41 13.11.2020
SBU reform issue politicized, bill proposed by deputies weakens country's security – Bakanov

SBU reform issue politicized, bill proposed by deputies weakens country's security – Bakanov

18:02 23.10.2020
SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

SBU detains members of organization funded by MPs to participate in raider seizures, protest actions

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Kyiv records 536 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,972 people recovered – Klitschko

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

LATEST

Epidemiologists record stabilization of COVID-19 incidence in Ukraine – PM

Shmyhal, Canada's Dpty Prime Minister discuss expansion of FTA, visa liberalization

Biolik does not provide materials for examination, registration of Sputnik V vaccine – State Expert Center

Kyiv records 536 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,972 people recovered – Klitschko

More than 11.25 mln Ukrainians travel abroad, 3.4 mln foreigners visit Ukraine in 2020 – Border Guard Service

Ukraine records 4,928 new COVID-19 cases per day, 13,138 people recovered – Stepanov

Bill on state policy of transitional period provides for introduction of institute for convalidation of documents received in occupied territories – Reznikov

Chinese Sinovac Biotech authorizes Lekhim to act on behalf of it in Ukraine for five years – Health Ministry

It is needed to adopt new law on lustration according to UN standards for de-occupied territories – Reznikov

Zelensky calls for comprehensive approach to social services for care of elderly

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD