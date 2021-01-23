SBU prevents murder of security officer, current agency's employee detained

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) informed about the detention of a current employee of the security agency, who tried to kill an officer of the security services.

"The Security Service of Ukraine pays special attention to systemic counteraction against violations of the law and manifestations of corruption, including when it concerns current or former SBU employees regardless of their rank, position or seniority. Impunity is only temporary. As part of this work, yesterday investigative and operational measures were carried out to prevent the crime, namely, the murder of a security service officer was prevented. Now one current employee of the SBU has been detained," the security agency wrote on Facebook.

The SBU also wrote that official information regarding will be provided later, after the completion of all investigative and operational activities.

Earlier on Saturday, the media reported on the arrest of Colonel of the special unit Alpha Andriy Rasiuk on suspicion of plotting the murder of Head of the SBU Internal Security Department Andriy Naumov.