Ukrainian FM has telephone conversation with Polish FM

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha held a conversation with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, Sybiha reported on the X platform on Friday.

"I spoke with Radosław Sikorski to thank Poland for its firm support and follow up on the fruitful conversation between our leaders. We discussed our cooperation in international organizations and coordinated positions ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression," Sybiha said.