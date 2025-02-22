Zelenskyy has phone call with Ireland's PM about ways to end the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with the Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin, Zelenskyy's official Telegram channel reports.

In particular, the Ukrainian president informed Martin about his recent conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

"We discussed a shared vision of real steps to end the war. Ireland supports our approach that the initiative must be joint, as the security of Ukraine and of all of Europe depends on this. We will do everything to achieve a just and guaranteed peace," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy and Martin also talked about financial aid, our European affairs, and Ireland's contribution to protecting Ukrainians.