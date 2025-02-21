Facts

18:41 21.02.2025

USA, Ukraine continue to discuss rare earth metals agreement – media

1 min read
USA, Ukraine continue to discuss rare earth metals agreement – media

Washington and Kyiv continue to negotiate an agreement on rare earth metals, Axios said on Friday, citing sources.

"U.S. and Ukrainian officials negotiated all night into Friday morning in an attempt to conclude a minerals deal and halt the deterioration in relations, a U.S. official and a source with direct knowledge of the issue tell Axios," the portal said.

"The U.S. official and the source familiar said the decision is now up to Zelenskyy, and both expressed concern that the U.S.-Ukraine crisis will deepen if he rejects the offer," Axios notes.

The portal said Zelenskyy rejected the first version of the agreement presented by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: according to the draft, the American side would receive 50% of the profits. It also did not contain security guarantees for Kyiv.

Later, the U.S. handed over a revised version of the agreement to the Ukrainian authorities, then made more amendments and sent the draft to Kyiv on Friday night. However, the content of the updated document is unclear.

Tags: #usa

MORE ABOUT

19:13 24.02.2025
General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

13:57 24.02.2025
Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, USA in final stage of negotiations on minerals agreement – Stefanishyna

13:07 22.02.2025
USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

USA could cut Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services – media

12:58 22.02.2025
USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

USA to submit alternative UN resolution on ending Russia-Ukraine war on Mon – Rubio

21:05 21.02.2025
USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

USA refuses to recognize Russia as aggressor

21:03 21.02.2025
There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

There is bipartisan consensus in USA on need to continue supporting Ukraine – ex-CIA Director Petraeus

20:43 21.02.2025
Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

Musk explains change in attitude towards Ukraine by authorities' actions

19:55 21.02.2025
Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

19:26 21.02.2025
Vance denies that Trump's Russian policy is appeasement

Vance denies that Trump's Russian policy is appeasement

20:36 20.02.2025
Significant number of US Congress members will do everything to prevent Putin from being rewarded for his illegal invasion - Republican Fitzpatrick

Significant number of US Congress members will do everything to prevent Putin from being rewarded for his illegal invasion - Republican Fitzpatrick

AD

HOT NEWS

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

European Commission denies info about allegedly proposed agreement on critical minerals to Ukraine, alternative to US proposal

Costa to hold video conference with EU leaders to hear Macron about his meeting with Trump ahead of special summit

Presidential elections of Ukraine to be held after end of war – Rada statement

Macron: Peace in Ukraine cannot be ceasefire without security guarantees

LATEST

Macron holds talks with Starmer and Zelenskyy

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

Cabinet appoints Konovalova as dpty minister of education, Kis as Head of National Research Fund

Defense Ministry initiates conclusion of long-term contracts with Ukrainian arms manufacturers

Ukraine's Parliament passes law to encourage charitable giving

Work continues at Chornobyl NPP to extinguish smoldering spots, partially open confinement structures

UNHCR helping more than 250,000 Ukrainians during winter – Vereschuk

Enemy most active in Pokrovsk and Kursk axes

PM: Govt extends postponements of reserved employees until March 31

Zelenskyy discusses use of frozen Russian assets with newly appointed Belgian PM

AD
AD
AD
AD