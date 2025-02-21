General Staff reports 53 combat clashes at front line since midnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The defense forces continue to hold the lines and take the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of the defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 53," it said on the Telegram channel.

The enemy attacked most actively on the Pokrovsk axis. As of 16:00, the occupiers carried out 14 attacks in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Svyrydonivka, Promin, Pischane, Serhiyivka, Andriyivka, Ulakly. One combat clash continues in the area.

On the Toretsk axis, the occupiers attacked eight times, six combat clashes continue.

Ukrainian defenders also repelled another eight attacks in the Kursk region.

On the Lyman axis, four combat clashes, two of which are ongoing, have been recorded since the beginning of the day.

Three enemy attacks were recorded on the Kupyansk axis, one of which is still ongoing. And another three skirmishes have occurred on each the Kramatorsk and Novopavlivsk axes. There is one ongoing combat clash on the Novopavlivsk axis.

On the Orikhiv axis, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice.

There were no significant changes in the situation in the other directions.