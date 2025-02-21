Zelenskyy: Ukraine will do everything necessary to end this war, we need decent peace

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will do everything necessary to end this war and we need a decent peace.

"I started this day by honoring the memory of Ukrainians who died 11 years ago. Already 11 years. Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred. Heroes of dignity. Eleven years ago on this day, Russia's first aggressive steps towards our Crimea began. Ukraine will do everything to end this war - everything necessary. And we need a decent peace. Peace worthy of people who so boldly defend themselves. I am proud of you, Ukrainians! And I see how you defend the truth. This is very important. I thank you! Thank you for your support!" Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.