Facts

20:14 20.02.2025

Zelenskyy after meeting with Kellogg: Ukraine is ready for strong, truly beneficial investment and security deal with US President

2 min read
Zelenskyy after meeting with Kellogg: Ukraine is ready for strong, truly beneficial investment and security deal with US President
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with U.S. Presidential Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss the situation at the front and security guarantees.

"Ukraine is ready for a strong and truly beneficial investment and security deal with the President of the United States. We have proposed the fastest and most effective path to achieving results. Our team is ready to work around the clock," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel following the meeting.

It is crucial for Ukraine and the entire free world to feel America' strength, the head of state emphasized.

"We discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, the ways to repatriate all our prisoners of war, as well as effective security guarantees. From the very first moment of this war, Ukraine has been striving for peace. We can and must achieve a durable and lasting peace to ensure that Russia never returns with war," he said.

"It was a good conversation with many details [discussed]. I am grateful to the United States for all its assistance and bipartisan support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," Zelenskyy said in the message.

He also thanked Kellogg for their joint efforts in achieving important results.

