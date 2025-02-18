Zelenskyy believes USA telling things today that Putin really likes

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Today, the United States wants to please Vladimir Putin in order to achieve success quickly, but a ceasefire isn’t a success, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"The problem is that the United States is saying things today that Putin really likes. I think that's the whole point, because they want to please him, you know what for? To meet each other and achieve success quickly. But what they want is just a ceasefire and it's not a success," Zelenskyy said in an interview with ARD.

The President once again stressed that Ukraine wouldn’t legally give up its territories, nor would sign any agreements "just like that, to loud applause."