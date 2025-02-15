Zelenskyy discusses with Macron meeting with Vence, security guarantees, specific proposals from France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday's meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance, a conversation with Donald Trump, as well as security guarantees and specific proposals from France to end the war.

"A productive conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Informed about today's meeting with US Vice President J.D. Vance and a recent telephone conversation with President Trump. We discussed many important issues, in particular security guarantees and specific proposals from France," he wrote on Telegram.

The President noted the need to develop an effective strategy with the US and Europe to bring a fair peace closer, so that we can sit together at the negotiating table.

"It is important that we have the same vision of what a fair end to the war should be. Thank you for all your efforts for our common security in the future and your commitment to the principle of 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,'" Zelenskyy concluded.