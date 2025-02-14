Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:27 14.02.2025

Pistorius: Vance's comparison of European democracy with authoritarian regimes is unacceptable

2 min read
Pistorius: Vance's comparison of European democracy with authoritarian regimes is unacceptable

 German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has criticized the words of U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance regarding democracy in Europe.

"I cannot help but comment on the speech we heard from the U.S. Vice President... The democracy that the U.S. Vice President has just called into question, and not only German democracy, but also Europe as a whole. He spoke about the annulment of democracy, and if I understood him correctly, he compares the state of Europe with the state that reigns in some authoritarian regimes. This is unacceptable," he said during his speech at the 61st Munich Security Conference.

Pistorius said "in our democracy, every opinion has a voice, including some extremist parties like the AFD, and they can campaign like any other party."

"That's why I would like to directly counter what Vice President Vance said here: that our democracies suppress minorities and silence them. We not only know who we are protecting our countries from, but also why we are protecting them. For democracy, freedom of opinion, the rule of law and the dignity of everyone," the minister said.

Earlier, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance questioned democracy and freedom of speech in Europe. He said that this is much more worrisome than external threats, including from Russia or China.

Tags: #pistorius #vance #usa

MORE ABOUT

20:29 21.05.2025
USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

USA to conduct analysis of aid provided to Ukraine to identify possible manipulations, misappropriations – Rubio

15:21 21.05.2025
Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

Sybiha thanks US lawmakers for presenting a draft resolution condemning Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children

14:02 21.05.2025
European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

European Solidarity announces blocking Poroshenko's participation in NATO PA

21:10 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport'

20:30 20.05.2025
European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

European Solidarity warns against bilateral talks with Russia based on Trump-Putin talks

20:08 20.05.2025
US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

17:22 20.05.2025
USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport' - media

USA wants to pay $1,000 to migrants from Ukraine to 'self-deport' - media

12:45 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

Zelenskyy proposes U.S.-Ukraine free trade agreement to Trump – Ukraine's trade envoy

20:51 19.05.2025
Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

Russia and Ukraine will immediately begin talks on ceasefire, ending the war - Trump after his talk with Putin

16:53 19.05.2025
Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

Vance: There’s bit of impasse in talks over the war in Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

AD
AD