Von der Leyen: A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken USA

A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken the United States, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said, expressing hope for joint work to deliver a lasting and just peace.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken the United States. It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests," she said at the 61st Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The European Commission President emphasized that Europe "wants peace through strength" and U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that "the United States is firmly committed to peace through strength."

"So, I believe that by working together, we can deliver that just and lasting peace," she said.