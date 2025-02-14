Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:02 14.02.2025

Von der Leyen: A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken USA

1 min read
Von der Leyen: A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken USA

A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken the United States, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said, expressing hope for joint work to deliver a lasting and just peace.

"A failed Ukraine would weaken Europe, but it would also weaken the United States. It would intensify the challenges in the Indo-Pacific and threaten our shared interests," she said at the 61st Munich Security Conference on Friday.

The European Commission President emphasized that Europe "wants peace through strength" and U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that "the United States is firmly committed to peace through strength."

"So, I believe that by working together, we can deliver that just and lasting peace," she said.

Tags: #von_der_leyen #munich_security_conference

MORE ABOUT

16:46 20.05.2025
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss 18th sanctions package against Russia

16:28 20.05.2025
Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

16:19 11.03.2025
Von der Leyen: Strengthening Europe's defense capability will help fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Strengthening Europe's defense capability will help fill gaps in military supplies to Ukraine

14:04 21.02.2025
Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy to co-chair joint meeting of European Commission and Ukrainian govt

Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy to co-chair joint meeting of European Commission and Ukrainian govt

09:29 17.02.2025
Ukraine without NATO membership will require a lot of money from partners to maintain army of 1.3-1.5 mln – Zelenskyy

Ukraine without NATO membership will require a lot of money from partners to maintain army of 1.3-1.5 mln – Zelenskyy

16:26 15.02.2025
Concessions before any negotiations are huge mistake, EU to stand with Ukraine – European Council President

Concessions before any negotiations are huge mistake, EU to stand with Ukraine – European Council President

16:02 15.02.2025
USA conducting negotiations on ending war on two tracks for speed - Russian, Ukrainian-allied – Kellogg

USA conducting negotiations on ending war on two tracks for speed - Russian, Ukrainian-allied – Kellogg

13:50 15.02.2025
Talks with USA on critical Ukrainian materials still ongoing – Zelenskyy

Talks with USA on critical Ukrainian materials still ongoing – Zelenskyy

13:46 15.02.2025
Our plan to end war with help of partners in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Our plan to end war with help of partners in 2025 – Zelenskyy

13:02 15.02.2025
Most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin, because his whims can block NATO decisions – Zelenskyy

Most influential member of NATO seems to be Putin, because his whims can block NATO decisions – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Two people killed amid Russia’s shelling of Beryslav

Zelenskyy holding meeting to prepare swap of 1,000 POWs

Defense forces shoot down 112 of 128 enemy drones

LATEST

FMs of Ukraine and Canada discuss the need for additional pressure and sanctions against Russia

European Commissioner for defence discusses evolution of military actions with Zaluzhny

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Marchenko urges G7 to finance AFU as part of integration into European security system

Zelenskyy discusses implementation of law on indigenous peoples with reps of national minorities

Sybiha discusses ways to achieve just and comprehensive peace for Ukraine with newly appointed Canadian FM Anand

Rada asked to allow MPs to hold Cabinet positions

GUR: Ukraine hands over list of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ format swap to Russia

Zelenskyy: Slovenia to be represented at Ukraine – Southeast Europe Summit

Poroshenko and American organization Ukraine Focus hand over ambulances to TRO and Hospitallers

AD
AD