Von der Leyen: Time to increase pressure on Russia, 18 sanctions are already being prepared

It is time to increase pressure on Russia to end hostilities, the EU is closely coordinating with Ukraine on further steps, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Just off the phone with @ZelenskyyUa. We are coordinating closely on the next steps. Europe has just adopted its 17th package of hard-biting sanctions. An 18th package is being prepared with further hard hitting sanctions. It’s time to intensify the pressure on Russia to bring about the ceasefire," she wrote on X on Tuesday.