Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:58 13.02.2025

Sybiha holds first phone call with US Secretary of State Rubio

Sybiha holds first phone call with US Secretary of State Rubio

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio the development of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

"I had a good call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on ways to advance the Ukraine-US strategic partnership with mutual benefit. I thanked Secretary Rubio for reaffirming that the U.S. remains committed to supporting Ukraine. Achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is our shared interest," the Ukrainian minister said on the X social network on Thursday.

