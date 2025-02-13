Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:50 13.02.2025

Ukraine among discussed issues in Sikorski-Kellogg talk

1 min read

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski began his participation in the Munich Security Conference with a meeting with Assistant to U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg.

"Thank you, Keith Kellogg, for an open conversation about the benefits of our transatlantic alliance and the need for joint action for a free Ukraine," Sikorski wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, the State Department reported that Keith Kellogg will visit Germany, Belgium and Ukraine from February 13 to February 22. He will take part in the Munich Security Conference and visit the headquarters of NATO and the EU in Brussels.

The annual Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16.

Tags: #kellogg #sikorski

